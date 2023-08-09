Rain returns late Thursday

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 59.
Thursday morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Thursday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 73.
Thursday evening: Rain developing. Low 70s.
The weather remains pleasant this evening and tonight, with increasing clouds. Overnight lows in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy skies early Thursday, with rain developing late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s. The weather looks to dry out for Friday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
A few passing showers and storms are possible late Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s. The chance for showers and storms again on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Monday and pleasant, with highs in the upper 70s. Rain returns on Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny and pleasant again on Wednesday, with highs in the mid 70s.