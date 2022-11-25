Rain Returns This Morning

This Morning: Scattered showers. Lower 40s.
This Afternoon: Scattered showers weakening. Breezy Mid 40s.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Some areas, lake-effect flurries. Lower 30s.
A cold front arrives this morning, bringing scattered showers to the area. Rainfall totals are expected to be on the lighter side, with most areas barely seeing a quarter inch of rainfall. Rainfall gradually weakens later on in the afternoon/evening, as CNY begins to dry out. Breezy conditions throughout the day, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. As wind direction shifts to the west, lake-effect flurries are possible in some areas, especially just southwest of Oneida County.
We dry out again for Saturday. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, and temperatures hovering in the upper 40s. A nice day to start Thanksgiving Weekend. Our next chance for more rain comes Sunday afternoon as a broad low pressure system moves over CNY. Rain, with snow in higher elevations, arrives by Monday.