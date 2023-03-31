Rain returns to the region on Friday

Morning: Cloudy. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with rain developing. High 45.
Tonight: Rain showers. Low 44.
The weather warms up as we head into the start of the weekend. Clouds roll in this morning, with rain developing this afternoon. It starts out as wet snow in the higher terrain, where up to 1-3" of accumulation is possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Rain showers continue tonight, with overnight lows in the 40s.
Feeling like the middle of spring tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s! A strong cold front arrives Saturday evening and could produce a round of thunderstorms. Much colder on Sunday and windy, with highs in the upper 30s. The chance of a shower Monday afternoon and much less cold, with highs in the upper 50s. Partly sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Cloudy with rain on Wednesday and highs in the upper 60s. Rain showers possible on Thursday morning, with highs in the mid 50s.