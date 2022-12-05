Rain returns tomorrow

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 24.
Tuesday morning: Cloudy with rain developing. Mid 30s.
Tuesday afternoon: Cloudy with rain showers. High 45.
Tuesday evening: Cloudy with rain showers. Upper 30s.
The weather turns unsettled as low pressure swings in from the west tomorrow, bringing rain showers and milder weather to Central New York.
For tonight, expect increasing clouds. Temperatures drop sharply into the 20s this evening, then level off as clouds arrive overnight. Cloudy skies with rain showers developing on Tuesday. Highs in the low 40s. Rain showers continue into Wednesday. Mild, with highs in the low 50s. Cooler weather returns as a cold front arrives late Wednesday.
Mostly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 40s. Partly sunny on Friday, with highs near 40. A few showers are possible on Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s. The weather looks dry and seasonably cool on Sunday and Monday, with highs near 40.