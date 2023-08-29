Rain returns tonight, cooler on Wednesday

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. Low 63.
Wednesday morning: Cloudy with a few scattered showers. Upper 60s.
Wednesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy with showers. Breezy. High 72.
Wednesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Upper 60s.
*A flood watch is in effect for Otsego and Chenango Counties through tonight*
A cold front arrives tonight and brings widespread rain and a few thunderstorms to Central New York. Rain could be heavy at times tonight, especially south of Utica. Watch out for ponding on roadways and poor drainage areas. Overnight lows in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler on Wednesday with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.
The weather turns pleasant on Thursday as sunshine returns. Less humid and less windy, with highs in the low 70s. Much warmer weather arrives heading into the holiday weekend. Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny on Saturday, with highs near 80. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Turning hot and sunny on Labor Day, with highs near 90. Sunny, hot, and humid on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s.