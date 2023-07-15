Rain returns tonight

Tonight: Increase in clouds with showers and storms developing. Muggy. Low 70.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain in the morning, scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid. High 81.
Clouds increase tonight, with steady rain moving in late tonight into Sunday morning. The heaviest rain will fall early Sunday morning. A brief break in the afternoon late Sunday morning before thunderstorms develops Sunday afternoon and early evening.
Partly sunny and warm on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s. Turning less humid and cooler for Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.