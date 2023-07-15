 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Rain returns tonight

Tonight: Increase in clouds with showers and storms developing. Muggy. Low 70.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with widespread rain in the morning, scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid. High 81. 

Clouds increase tonight, with steady rain moving in late tonight into Sunday morning. The heaviest rain will fall early Sunday morning. A brief break in the afternoon late Sunday morning before thunderstorms develops Sunday afternoon and early evening. 

Rain chances

Rain chances

Partly sunny and warm on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s. Turning less humid and cooler for Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

