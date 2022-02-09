Rain returns tonight

Tonight: Scattered snow showers. Low 33.
Tomorrow Morning: Rain turns to snow showers. 35.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Scattered snow showers. 38.
Tomorrow Evening: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. 33.
We are tracking some scattered rain and snow showers tonight ahead of a cold front moving into the region. Temperatures will still remain mild , around the low 30's. Tomorrow morning some rain will be followed by additional snow showers, with temperatures hovering in the mid 30's. Breezy conditions are forecast for the next couple days with winds reaching 10+ mph in some areas, and wind gusts in the 20 mph range. The mild and damp weather will end by Saturday, as colder temperatures move in reaching the mid teens. Lows over the weekend could reach single digits.
These cold temperatures will remain until after Valentine's Day, as the extended forecast sees more warmer temperatures ahead into next Wednesday. Temperatures will reach the mid 40's with wetter weather approaching late Thursday and into Friday.