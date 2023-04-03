Rain returns tonight

Tonight: Cloudy with rain. Low 39.
Tuesday morning: Cloudy with rain. Low 40s.
Tuesday afternoon: Cloudy with showers. High 50.
Tuesday evening: Cloudy with showers. Low 40s.
A slow moving cold front will stall across Central New York tonight and tomorrow, bringing widespread rain. Rain arrives this evening, mainly after sunset. Rain continues tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Cloudy on Tuesday with rain, becoming showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
The weather remains unsettled into the middle of the week as low pressure approaches from the west on Wednesday. Expect continued cloudiness, with rain developing in the afternoon. Mild and breezy, with highs in the mid 60s. Rain early Thursday, followed by decreasing clouds and a windy afternoon. Highs near 60. Much cooler weather is expectedon Friday, with windy weather continuing with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 40s.
The weather over the weekend looks pleasant, with sunny skies on Saturday and highs near 50. Mostly sunny on Easter Sunday, with highs near 60. Partly sunny on Monday and mild, with highs in the low 60s.