Rain returns tonight

Tonight: Rain returns. Low 51.
Tomorrow Morning: Rain showers. Low 50s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Rain showers. High 59.
Tomorrow Evening: Rain showers. Upper 50s.
Cloudy skies this evening, with rain returning tonight. A mild night, with overnight lows in the low 50s. Low pressure brings widespread rain to the region on Wednesday. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.
An extended period of dry weather is expected later in the week. Sunshine on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s. A brief shower is possible south of the Mohawk Valley on Friday, otherwise the weather is looking dry. Highs in the mid 60s. The weather is looking dry and sunny this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Sunny and warmer on Monday, with highs near 70!