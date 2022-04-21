Rain showers today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Rain begins. High 52.
Tonight: Rain comes to an end overnight. Low 40.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 57. Low 35.
Starting out chilly this morning, but temperatures will quickly climb to the low 50s for the high. Scattered showers begin this afternoon and continue into the evening before ending overnight. Snowmelt continues today and into the weekend.
Sunshine returns tomorrow with breezy conditions and highs in the mid 50s. Gradually getting warmer for the weekend with highs near 60 on Saturday and near 70 on Sunday. The weekend is looking dry with the possibility of some rain showers overnight Saturday into Sunday. The warm trend continues into the beginning of next week with highs near 70 on Monday. Cooling down for Tuesday and Wednesday with possible rain showers.