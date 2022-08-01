Rain showers Tuesday

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 66.
Tuesday morning: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low 70s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 78.
Evening: Partly cloudy. Low 70s.
The weather turns unsettled tomorrow, with heat and humidity returning for the middle and end of the week. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy, with overnight lows in the mid 60s. The weather turns unsettled tomorrow as a cold front moves through. This brings a few scattered showers to the area, especially in the morning to early afternoon. A rumble of thunder is possible. Cooler, with highs in the upper 70s.
Pleasant on Wednesday as high pressure arrives. Partly sunny, with highs in the mid 80s. Turning hot and humid on Thursday, with scattered thunderstorms possible late in the day. Highs in the low 90s. Widespread thunderstorms are expected on Friday as another cold front arrives. Highs in the low 80s. The weekend starts out dry on Saturday and pleasant. Warm, with highs in the mid 80s. Heat and humidity build for Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s. A few thunderstorms are possible late Sunday into Sunday night.