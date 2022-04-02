Rain/snow mix tomorrow

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 30.
Tomorrow Morning: Snow. Low 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Rain/snow mix. Upper 30s.
Tomorrow Evening: Rain/snow mix turns to snow. Low 30s.
A beautiful sunny day across Central New York today. Cool to mild temperatures of the mid 40s will remain until later this evening, as temperatures drop into the 30s and upper 20s by tonight as clouds roll in. Tomorrow morning, snowfall begins across the area, and then as temperatures warm during the morning, lighter snow will turn to rain. The heavier precipitation will continue to fall as snow due to evaporative cooling. High 39. The rain snow mix across the area will turn to all snow later Sunday evening as temperatures fall into the lower 30s.
Flurries remain through the night, and early morning flurries Monday turn to sprinkles as temperatures climb quickly into the 40s. Dry stretch of weather ends early next week, as highs climb into the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the week, rain arrives Wednesday and remains on and off until Saturday.