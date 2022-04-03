Rain/snow mix turning to flurries tonight

Tonight: Flurries. Low 30.
Tomorrow Morning: Possible fog. Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Light sprinkles. Low-Mid 40s.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 40s.
Mixing of rain and snow will occur until later this evening, as lower elevations cool enough for sprinkles to return to flurries as precipitation stops later tonight. Low 30. We are following the possibility of a foggy start tomorrow morning, as the atmosphere will be very humid and temperatures are looking to hit the dew point close to the surface. A mostly cloudy day tomorrow with highs reaching the low to mid 40s. Scattered light sprinkles are possible throughout the day, with skies clearing Monday night.
Mostly cloudy Tuesday as warmer temperatures begin, reaching highs in the mid 50s. Rain is possible Wednesday, however we are tracking two separate weather patterns that could change timing and rainfall amount as two low pressure systems move over the northeast. Rain is certain Thursday, as mild temperatures remain until the end of the week, as rain continues on and off until the weekend.