Rain/storms roll through this Wednesday night

A stronger cold front is expected to pass over the area later tonight bringing some brief downpours and gusty winds. Some of you have probably dealt with an isolated storm or two ahead of the front earlier today. As it arrives, it is expected to weaken however elevated convection could spark some rumbles of thunder overnight. Lingering rain continues for the start of Thursday, and then we begin to dry out in what will be a very nice spring weather pattern!
Sunshine for Friday, however it will be windy! High temps will barely reach the low 40s and will most likely be the coolest "feels like" day of the next 7. Easter weekend is also looking really nice! Sun is expected throughout the day Saturday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s with calm winds. A little warmer day for Easter Sunday, and sun is once again expected for the entire day! The cold front originally expected to roll through after the weekend looks to fizzle out now (our only notable weathermaker for the next 7 days). Warmer days are expected by the middle of next week.