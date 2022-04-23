Rain this evening.

Tonight: Rain. Low 42
Tomorrow Morning: Light sprinkles possible. Mostly cloudy. Mid 40s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Rain possible south. Low 70s south. Upper 50s north.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Mid 70s south. Low 60s north.
This evening, widespread rainfall will continue until later tonight. As rainfall weakens throughout the night, temperatures remain well above freezing in the low 40s. Light sprinkles possible early Sunday morning. A warm front will move into the area heading into the afternoon, however it is still looking to stall just south of the Mohawk Valley. Highs in the Southern Valleys look to reach the mid 70s, while the Mohawk Valley will likely see mid 60s, and the North Country mainly in the upper 50s. Brief rainfall is possible in the Southern Valleys tomorrow.
The entire region will get to experience warm air on Monday. Temperatures climb into the 70s across most areas and even the 60s in the North Country. A line of thunderstorms is looking to move into our area however a high pressure system is still remaining strong, looking to stall the storms enough for them to weaken before heading into our area. After Monday's cold front, temperatures will fall into the 40s towards the end of the week.