Rain, wintry mix, and wind expected this Saturday

A somewhat active day for weather this Saturday. A warm front moving in from the south will bring mostly rain this morning, but as it moves further north, there is the potential for the rain to cool down enough to form sleet and freezing rain. Snow is also forming on the leading edge of this front, however due to the rain and warmer temps following the snow, accumulations at least during the daytime today won't stick around for long. Also, compared to the data last night, expected ice accumulation is lowered. Still, if you are driving today especially in higher elevations be careful of slippery conditions on untreated surfaces.
Other than the wintry mix today, winds will be strong as well especially in the afternoon so dress warm!
Rain and snow move through tonight with precip type dependent on location and surface temperatures. Lingering light snow showers from lake enhancement tomorrow morning turning to just cloud cover for the North Country and parts of the Mohawk Valley. Plenty of sunshine is likely for those of you in the Southern Valleys later on Sunday evening. Our next weather maker is actually not set in stone just yet! The most likely case is this coming Monday-Tuesday bringing more rain and snow however a blocking high pressure center just north of us could keep most of the precip south of CNY.