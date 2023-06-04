Rainfall chances for the week ahead...

For a lot of us, we really need the rain, especially farmers! There's good news and bad news regarding the rain chances this week. The good news is an offshore low pressure system looks to stay stationary during the week, bringing chances for rainfall for every day of the workweek. The bad news is we have dry air in place here in CNY, and due to the scattered nature of these expected rain showers, there won't be a huge soaking rain event. Most of us are expected to pick up around a half inch of rain total throughout the entire week with some areas seeing a little more due to isolated thunderstorms producing brief downpours, or none at all if you're unlucky and every shower this week avoids your street.
In detail for the week ahead, Monday is looking almost entirely dry as isolated rain showers look to hold off until a little after sunset. Tuesday will be, in my opinion, our best shot for seeing any considerable rain this week due to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Nothing widespread at this point unfortunately. The weather pattern arriving by the end of the week pushes what little moisture we have currently over our area high enough in the atmosphere to produce decent cloud cover and possibly light rain. It's an early call, but for now next Sunday looks promising for decent rainfall.