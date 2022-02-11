Rainfall expected tonight

Tonight: Scattered showers. Low 35.
Tomorrow Morning: Cloudy, snow showers north. 37.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Scattered snow showers. Breezy. High 39.
Tomorrow Evening: Cloudy, light lake-effect snow showers. Upper 20s.
Rain moves into the area in the late evening. Rain continues overnight, with temperatures above freezing. Mild temperatures will still continue into tomorrow, with highs in the upper 30s. Rain begins to end early morning with clouds breaking up further precipitation tomorrow afternoon. Snow showers begin tomorrow in the late morning with a high in the upper 30s. Stronger snow showers change to weaker lake-effect snow showers later in the day, as colder winds begin blowing into the area tomorrow evening. Lows will fall to the single digits by tomorrow night. Watch out for icy spots Sunday morning, especially on untreated surfaces.
Starting Sunday, colder drier conditions move in the region with highs in the upper teens. Similar temperatures and clearer skies continue into Valentine's Day, with lows dropping below zero. After additional cold and dry conditions Wednesday, a system from the southwest will bring much warmer, breezy, and wet weather for Thursday and Friday as significant rainfall is expected.