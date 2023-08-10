Rainfall outlook heading into the weekend

Scattered showers continue this evening. We are still at a risk for flooding in areas that already saw flooding or extensive rainfall especially in Northwestern Oneida County and Northern Herkimer County around Old Forge. Some of those areas have had rainfall totals up to 7” in the past week. Lingering lake-enhanced clouds and light drizzle possible early tomorrow morning as clouds gradually lift throughout the day. Highs are expected to climb into the low to mid 70s for Friday.
Saturday we will be dealing with scattered showers and storms. We are monitoring the potential for one or two storms in the Southern Valleys to turn severe closer to sunset as plentiful shear will be present in the evening. Another day to keep a close eye on cloud cover. Most of us north of Route 20 in the Mohawk Valley should steer clear of any severe weather potential but we’ll keep you posted if anything changes with our first look at high resolution data tonight. Some spotty showers in the North Country Sunday but as of now areas south will remain dry with highs reaching the low to mid 70s.