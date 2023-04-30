Rainy final day of April

A rainy and windy start to your Sunday as the final day of April is here! Rain will be scattered for the most part this morning, but as we head into the evening, showers will become more widespread and steady. This is from not only a cold front pushing into our areas from the west, but also a low pressure center moving up the northeast coast grabbing moisture from the Atlantic and swinging it inland. Due to these systems, the entire area is at a level 1/4 for excessive rainfall risk which isn't alert level, but poor drainage areas might see minor flooding. Further south, especially in Chenango County is at a level 2/4 for excessive rainfall risk with possible rainfall totals over an inch and a half to two inches. Flood advisories are possible overnight tonight, but given the lack if instability, we are unlikely to see any flash flood warnings since most of this rain will be steady and lacking heavy downpours.
The near term forecast to start the workweek is extremely similar to last week. Pop-up showers possible Monday from another pesky low pressure center northwest of our area. Very small hail, graupel, and even snow in higher elevations can't be ruled out as temperatures aloft cool down to support such development. We don't begin to completely dry out until at the soonest Friday but isolated showers could still form over the weekend.