Rainy night tonight

Tonight: Light rain continues. Low 42.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles. Mid 40s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Sprinkles. Low 40s.
Tomorrow Evening: Sprinkles possibly turn to flurries. Upper 30s.
A fast line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 4 and 6 PM. Tonight, rainfall will continue until early tomorrow morning, with the high for the day being early at 46 degrees. Temperatures continue to cool throughout the day as mostly cloudy skies can produce sprinkles and possible flurries into Sunday night. Breezy. Temperatures then could fall below freezing.
Temperatures return to March average by Monday, with highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy skies last until Tuesday, where clear skies return and highs reach the low 40s. Wednesday looks a little warmer with highs in the mid 40s and mostly cloudy skies. A rainy Thursday morning is expected with a break in the rain midday, followed by more rain later on.