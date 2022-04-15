Rainy/snowy weekend ahead

Tonight: Rain begins. Low 37.
Tomorrow Morning: Snow north, rain south. Upper 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Rain/snow mix. Low 40s.
Tomorrow Evening: Rain/snow mix. Low 40s.
Tonight, a slow moving cold front moves into the area bringing rainfall across the area. Heavier rain will fall in the North Country, as the front slowly moves south overnight. Temperatures plummet into the 30s, as the heavier rain north turns to snow, and rain continues further south tomorrow morning. Heavier precip in higher elevations will fall as all snow, while lighter precip in lower elevations will fall as rain heading into the afternoon. This will continue until the evening. Temperatures will continue to fall tomorrow night, as rain/snow mix turns primarily to snow by Easter Sunday morning. The heaviest of snowfall will end by late morning as flurries last later on in the afternoon. High 41.
Conditions dry by Monday, with mostly cloudy skies. Rain and snow return Tuesday, dry weather Wednesday, and additional rain heading into Thursday. Overall temperatures for next week remain average, cooler than the temperatures we experienced this week.