Rainy today, storms possible in evening

Morning: Rainy. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Rainy. Upper 70s.
Evening: Storms possible. Lower 70s.
Tomorrow: AM Showers. Upper 60s.
Rain begins this morning and continues throughout the day. The heaviest rainfall is expected to remain west for the early part of today before the front brings some possible storms across the area this evening. It is a little humid today, with dew points reaching the mid 60s. Temperatures will also be warm today with highs in the upper 70s. Rain doesn't stop this evening, and will continue throughout the night and into early tomorrow morning.
The start to Memorial Day Weekend will be rainy, however by the afternoon on Saturday conditions dry up. Our area looks to remain dry throughout the weekend heading into Memorial Day on Monday, with highs slowly rising into the mid and upper 70s. A very warm week next week, with temperatures consistently in the 80s.