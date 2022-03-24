Rainy weather continues

Morning: Cloudy with scattered showers. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with few rain showers. High 47.
Tonight: Rain showers. Low 38.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High 50. Low 34.
*A winter weather advisory is in effect for Northern Herkimer and Hamilton Counties tonight for the possibility of freezing rain until noon today*
The weather looks unsettled and cooler than average over the next seven days. Rain showers continue today. Windy and cloudy, with highs in the upper 40s. Hilltops south of the Mohawk Valley are expected to climb into the 50s.
More unsettled weather arrives tomorrow as a storm system moves off the Atlantic Coast. Cloudy, with scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Cooler and unsettled again on Saturday. A mix of rain and snow showers are possible, with highs in the low 40s.
Cloudy and cold weather settles in early next week. Scattered snow showers are expected on Sunday. Highs only around freezing. Cold on Monday, with cloudy skies and highs in the mid 20s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday, with temperatures back in the 30s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near 40.