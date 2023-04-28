Rainy weekend ahead

Tonight: Rain developing. Low 43.
Saturday: Cloudy with rain, mainly in the morning. Breezy and chilly. High 49. Low 43.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. High 59.
Unsettled weather returns and sticks around as we head into the weekend and next week. Rain develops tonight, with overnight lows in the low 40s. Rain on Saturday, mainly in the morning. Cloudy with a few showers and drizzle in the afternoon and evening. Chilly and breezy, with highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy Saturday night, with overnight lows in the low 40s.
Sunday starts out cloudy and dry, with rain developing in the afternoon. Breezy and not as chilly, with highs in the upper 50s. Cloudy on Monday with showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Generally cloudy and cool for the remainder of next week, with showers on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs in the low 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. The weather looks to dry out on Friday, with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.