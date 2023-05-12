Really nice weather expected this weekend

Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. High 81.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 52.
Feeling a bit like summer today, with cooler weather to follow into the weekend.
The wildfire smoke that's been causing hazy skies this week has finally lifted to the northeast and looks to stay out of our area. The weather looks beautiful this weekend. A cold front arrives early tomorrow morning, bringing a few extra clouds and maybe a sprinkle. Breezy and pleasant tomorrow afternoon, with highs in the low 70s. The weather on Mother's Day looks pleasant, with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the mid 60s.
Spring like temperatures are expected next week, with plenty of sunshine. A mix of sunshine and clouds on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. There is a chance of a few showers on Tuesday due to a cold front. Cooler on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Sunshine and highs in the mid 60s towards the end of next week.