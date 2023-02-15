Really warming up Wednesday with highs in the 50s

Morning: Mostly cloudy. A passing shower possible. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny and very spring like. High 57.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild. Low 38.
A passing shower is possible this morning as a warm front moves through. This warm front brings a near record mild day tomorrow, with highs approaching the upper 50s. The weather remains mostly cloudy and mild on Thursday, with rain developing late. Highs once again in record territory, in the mid 50s.
A strong cold front arrives Thursday night, bringing rain changing to snow showers. Windy and much colder on Friday, with temperatures starting out in the 30s and falling throughout the day. Cold Friday night, with overnight lows in the low teens. The weekend is looking pleasant, with partly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 30s on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. Rain returns on Presidents Day, with highs in the mid 40s. Rain and snow showers on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 30s.