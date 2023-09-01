Recap of August and warmer days ahead!

Happy first day of September! No above average days temperature-wise were recorded at all this August as the northeast got stuck in a cool, cloudy and rainy weather pattern. From the way things are trending though the first full week of September might be warmer than any day this past month:
A very cool start to your Friday with overnight lows falling into the 40s all throughout CNY. Today, expect plentiful sunshine as a strong ridge of high pressure keeps weather dry across the Northeast US. Highs are expected to climb into the low to mid 70s with low humidity!
The holiday weekend starts out very nice with partly cloudy skies Saturday. Humidity will be slightly more noticeable but not oppressive. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Closer to the late evening between 6-8PM, a weak disturbance from Canada will bring some clouds and maybe spotty light rain showers but that looks to be the only notable chance of rain for the next several days. Sunshine returns with higher humidity Sunday and highs are expected to reach the low 80s As strong high pressure builds in again for Labor Day, we will have a stretch of temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with plentiful sunshine!