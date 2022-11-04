Record breaking warmth to start the weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 54.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Record warmth! High 73. Low 63.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 71. Low 53.
A large crest in the jet stream will drive warmth and sunshine into Central New York over the next several days. Temperatures look to approach record warmth for the start of the weekend!
Mostly clear and pleasant this evening, with temperatures dropping into the 50s. The weather starts out near record warmth this weekend. Sunshine gives way to clouds on Saturday. Breezy and warm, with highs in the low 70s. A weak cold front brings a few showers to the area on Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Monday, with highs in the upper 60s.
Cooler weather returns by Election Day. Mostly sunny, with highs in the low 50s. A lunar eclipse is expected to be visible early Tuesday morning. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s. Warm and sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s. Showers return on Friday, with highs in the mid 60s.