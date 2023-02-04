Record cold temperatures last night

Saturday Morning: Partly cloudy. Below zero.
Saturday Afternoon: A few flurries. Upper single digits.
Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid 10s.
Sunday: Warmer. Clouds with passing rain/snow north. Upper 30s.
An arctic start to your morning this Saturday! Lowest "feels like" temperatures across the area dipped as low as 30 to 40 below zero. We gradually warm up above zero today as a warm front arrives from the southwest bringing scattered clouds and light flurries. Due to this, the arctic wave thankfully doesn't last long as we warm up above freezing (hard to believe) by tomorrow. Starting out in the upper 10 to lower 20s tomorrow morning, we will see a mixture of clouds and sun before a weak disturbance brings passing rain/snow primarily north due to lifting over higher terrain.
Next week, the mild weather continues. Scattered rain/snow late Sunday night with some lingering flurries by Monday morning. We warm back up into the 40s by Tuesday with some brief rain showers late. We dry out Wednesday before a low pressure system brings precip to the area Thursday. Still too early to tell the exact path of this, so for now it looks to bring snow to areas north, and rain to areas south.