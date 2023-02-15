Record high temps recorded this Wednesday

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Mid 30s.
Thursday Morning: Partly sunny. Upper 30s.
Thursday Afternoon: Increasing clouds. Mid 40s.
Thursday Night: Rain turns to snow. Wintry mix/freezing rain possible. Lower 30s.
A record breaking warm day across the area! Today's high temperature measured at Rome was 63 degrees which shattered the previous record of 55 set back in 1954! Although we won't see 60s again for the near future, the mild high temps don't go away anytime soon. Tonight, a moisture starved cold front will move through bringing spotty cloud cover overnight. Temps continue to cool into the 30s by tomorrow morning. Partly sunny skies to start out, however clouds will increase throughout the day from a strong system arriving from the southwest.
Spotty showers are possible in the late evening through midnight, where the warmest temps tomorrow are expected. A strong cold front will push through bringing rain showers which turns into a wintry mix by the very early morning hours Friday. The wintry mix then switches over to snow briefly, so be careful of tricky travel for your Friday morning commute. The precip doesn't last too long though, light lake-effect flurries and cloud cover will stick around at least for the early afternoon. Windy conditions expected for the middle of the day, and then skies begin to clear overnight as temps cool down into the 10s!