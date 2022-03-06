Record temperatures recorded today

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 33.
Tomorrow Morning: Rain/freezing rain/sleet starts mid-morning. Mid 30s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mix turns to rain. High 45.
Tomorrow Evening: Rain turns to flurries. Low 30s.
***A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT IN ONEIDA COUNTY UNTIL SUNDAY NIGHT AT 9:00 PM, WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH***
Today saw temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s across Central New York. The official record for the highest temperature in Utica for March 6th was 57 set in 1974. Record was beaten by 13 degrees. We are expecting brief rainfall in the evening with the possibility of thunderstorm development. As the cold front moves east, colder temperatures will follow bringing lows for tonight into the 30s. Tomorrow morning, a mixture of precipitation is expected by mid-morning, with the North Country seeing a higher chance of sleet, freezing rain, and possibly snow. The Mohawk and Southern Valleys will primarily see rain with a chance of freezing rain in some areas. In the afternoon, highs will reach the 40s and all areas of Central New York could see rainfall. As temperatures drop Monday evening, rain will turn to snow flurries.
Flurries will continue into early Tuesday morning with cooler highs in the mid 30s. After Tuesday afternoon, a dry stretch will last into Friday with mild highs of the mid 40s.