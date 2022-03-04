Record warmth expected Sunday

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 9.
Saturday: Cloudy with a passing evening shower. High 39. Low 36.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain and record warmth! High 64. Low 36.
The weather turns much warmer as we head into the weekend, with record warmth expected by Sunday! Cold again tonight, with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the teens and single digits.
Cloudy skies on Saturday and breezy, with temperatures eventually climbing above freezing late in the day. Highs near 40. A few very light wintry mix can't be ruled out, especially late in the day. Cloudy skies and breezy on Sunday, but feeling like spring. Record warmth, with highs in the mid 60s! Rain showers are expected later in the day, with breezy conditions.
It turns much colder on Monday, with a cold rain expected. Highs in the low 40s. Snow showers on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mainly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid 40s. Mostly cloudy with rain showers on Friday. Highs in the mid 40s.