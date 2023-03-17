Return to cold, breezy weather this weekend

Tonight: Cloudy with rain ending. Low 29.
Saturday: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Breezy. High 38. Low 17.
Sunday: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Windy and cold. High 28.
The last weekend of calendar winter is here, and it will feel like it both Saturday and Sunday. Cloudy skies tonight, with rain ending. Overnight lows in the upper 20s. Cloudy and cooler on Saturday, with lake effect snow showers. Breezy, with highs in the upper 30s. Snow showers don't produce much accumulation in and south of the Mohawk Valley, but north of the Mohawk Valley is expected to see a light accumulation. Lake effect snow continues Saturday night and Sunday, with windy and cold conditions on Sunday afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.
The first day of spring is Monday, and the weather will start to turn. Partly sunny on Monday, with highs in the low 40s. Partly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s. Rain showers return on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 40s.