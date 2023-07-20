Return to showers and thunderstorms

Tonight: Increasing clouds with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much warmer. Low 66.
Friday morning: Partly sunny. Low 70s.
Friday afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid. High 76.
Friday evening: Scattered showers. Low 70s.
The humidity returns tonight with the chance for thunderstorms overnight and Friday.
Expect increasing clouds tonight and not nearly as cool as last night. Overnight lows only fall into the mid 60s. A round of rain and thunderstorms looks possible overnight, generally between 1-4 am. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s.
The weekend is looking pleasant. A brief shower is possible Saturday, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Beautiful on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. Turning warmer next week, with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with higher humidity. Highs in the mid 80s. Hazy, hot, and humid on Thursday, with highs near 90.