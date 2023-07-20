Return to showers and thunderstorms

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
528 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              MADISON               ONEIDA
ONONDAGA              SCHUYLER              SENECA
STEUBEN               TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
SUSQUEHANNA           WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAZLETON, HORNELL, ITHACA, MONTROSE,
NORWICH, ONEIDA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON,
SENECA FALLS, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WATKINS GLEN, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much warmer. Low 66.

Friday morning: Partly sunny. Low 70s.

Friday afternoon: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Humid. High 76.

Friday evening: Scattered showers. Low 70s.

The humidity returns tonight with the chance for thunderstorms overnight and Friday.

Expect increasing clouds tonight and not nearly as cool as last night. Overnight lows only fall into the mid 60s. A round of rain and thunderstorms looks possible overnight, generally between 1-4 am. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected on Friday afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s.

The weekend is looking pleasant. A brief shower is possible Saturday, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Beautiful on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. Turning warmer next week, with mostly sunny skies on Monday and highs in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday and Wednesday, along with higher humidity. Highs in the mid 80s. Hazy, hot, and humid on Thursday, with highs near 90.

