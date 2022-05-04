Tonight: Patchy drizzle and fog. Low 41.
Tomorrow Morning: Decreasing clouds. Low 50s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 67.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. Low 60s.
The weather dries out, with a return to sunshine tomorrow. Rain ends tonight, with patchy fog developing after sunset. Overnight lows fall into the low 40s. Fog gives way to sunshine on Thursday. Pleasant and warmer, with highs in the upper 60s.
A brief shower is possible south of the Mohawk Valley on Friday, otherwise the weather is looking dry. Highs in the mid 60s. The weather is looking dry and sunny this weekend, with cloudy skies on Saturday and highs in the low 60s. More sunshine on Mother's Day and warmer, with highs in the mid 60s.
The weather next week is looking much warmer. Sunny on Monday, with highs near 70. Sunny on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Dry and sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 80!