Return to sunshine

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 50s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 72.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 50.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a passing shower. High 72. Low 56.
Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine today. Highs in the low 70s. Clouds will increase once again tonight with lows in the 50s.
Some unsettled weather returns for the weekend. Mostly cloudy tomorrow, with the outside chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the low 70s. Cloudy on Sunday, with widespread afternoon showers. Highs near 70. A few lingering showers continue into Monday, with highs in the low 70s. The weather dries out on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. Warmer weather return on Wednesday. Partly sunny, with highs near 80. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon, with highs in the low 80s.