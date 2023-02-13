Scattered light precip with winds arrive this Monday night

Monday Night: Light rain/snow. Windy. Lower 30s.
Tuesday Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
Tuesday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Mid 40s.
Tuesday Night: Late rain/snow showers. Mid 30s.
An absolutely beautiful Monday in CNY today. Highs in the Mohawk Valley in some areas eclipsed the 50 degree mark. Clouds continue to increase this evening ahead of a cold front arriving after sunset. Warmer temperatures and a lack of moisture with this front will prevent any significant snowfall, with the Mohawk Valley likely starting as rain, and some areas barely seeing any precip at all. The only concern tonight will be gusty winds from the west, and areas that do see snowfall will see wet and dense snow.
After the weak front moves over the area, we will have some clouds in the morning Tuesday. A little cooler for high temps, but sunshine should peek out again in the afternoon. Weather remains quiet for most of Tuesday, before another warm front arrives early Wednesday morning bringing scattered light rain showers. Peeks of sun are possible Wednesday afternoon before a trailing cold front could bring a burst of rain in the late evening.
The most notable weather maker over the next week will arrive Thursday night. A strong coastal low will bring warmer temps overnight Thursday before a strong cold front pushes through the area bringing windy conditions and dropping temperatures throughout the day Friday from the 40s down into the 10s.