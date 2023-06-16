Scattered/numerous showers move in today

Happy Friday! Today is shaping up to be on the rainy side. We do start out dry, but scattered to numerous showers develop throughout the late morning to early afternoon. A few storms can develop that could produce locally higher rainfall totals and very small hail while some locations could only see light rain (due to several convective but not uniform rain showers). Highs in the upper 60s. Tonight following the rain, patchy fog develops as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.
For Saturday, scattered showers move though the area, although not as much of the area will see rain compared to today. We will also be monitoring a quick round of wildfire smoke that could move into the area late Saturday afternoon. Our thoughts is that air quality will be nowhere near as bad as last week, but it could be noticeable. We will monitor the data as it comes in tomorrow. Sunday is looking to be the driest day of the weekend. Stray showers are possible, but mostly cloudy skies will be the primary weather for the day.