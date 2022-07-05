Scattered showers and storms possible today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms. High 74.
Tonight: Drying out. Low 59.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 77. Low 57.
A low pressure system from the west will begin to move directly over Central New York tomorrow. Throughout the]is morning and early afternoon we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. This system is likely to bring some strong storms south of us towards Pennsylvania, and we could see some scattered storms in the evening along with locally heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
We dry out tonight and will see sunshine tomorrow and Thursday with highs near 80. A cold front looks to move through Friday morning bringing some scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s. Looking ahead to the weekend, dry weather comes in due to a high pressure system. This will bring sunshine for Saturday and Boilermaker Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s.