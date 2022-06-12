Scattered showers and storms this evening

Tonight: Showers end. Low 58.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 70s.
Tomorrow Evening: Partly cloudy. High of 74. Low of 48.
This evening we will continue to see scattered showers and storms gradually weaken heading into tonight. Mostly cloudy skies remain with lows in the upper 50s until the early morning tomorrow. Clouds begin to clear by the late morning, and temperatures will climb into the lower 70s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. We remain dry for the start of the week, highs remaining in the upper 70s to low 80s due to a heat wave affecting most of the lower 48 in the US.
We return to thunderstorms and showers Thursday and Friday before cooling down and drying out for next weekend.