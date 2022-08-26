Scattered showers and storms this Friday evening

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Mid 70s.
Saturday Morning: Patchy fog. Lower 60s.
Saturday Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
Saturday Evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
After some scattered showers and storms this evening, the weather begins to dry by tomorrow morning. Patchy fog is possible but it will clear up by the mid to late morning making way for sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the mid 70s. Weather remains nice for Sunday, with a very small chance for a pop-up shower/storm in the North Country or Southern Valleys. Humidity slowly rises after a quick dip Saturday for the start of the workweek.
Warmer temperatures arrive for the start of next week as well, with unsettled weather forecasted for both Monday and Tuesday as a cold front pushes through the area. After a trailing cold front leaves the area through this coming Thursday, an early taste of fall is possible with crisp air arriving from a high pressure towards the start of next weekend.