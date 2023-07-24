Scattered showers and storms this Monday

Today, weather turns active again after a very nice weekend. This morning we are seeing a couple isolated showers and storms on the radar, but these will become more scattered as we approach the early afternoon. Some of these storms that develop have the potential of producing hail and gusty (and in some cases, damaging) winds.
This evening, we're monitoring the position of the line of showers as they exit the area and if they become stationary over the southern part of Otsego County as some models hint. This could produce some localized flooding in poor drainage areas. Beyond today though, nice weather Tuesday with an isolated storm or two, and dry Wednesday. Wildfire smoke unfortunately makes its return late Tuesday and early Wednesday with forecasted near-surface smoke to be at a level 2/5 for air quality meaning for those of you unusually sensitive to air particulates, we recommend avoiding too much time outdoors.