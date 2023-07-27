Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Today

A very warm and humid start to the day, with scattered showers moving into the region. Another round of showers and thunderstorms move through the afternoon, drying out by the evening. Staying warm and humid, with highs in the low 80s. Muggy and mild tonight, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s
Hazy, hot and humid weather for Friday, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees but with the humidity it will feel like the mid to upper 90s throughout the day with hazy sunshine. A cold front moves through on Saturday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Much more comfortable weather to end the weekend, with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures look to stay in the 70s next week with low humidity.