Scattered showers arrive tomorrow, dry weather following

Beautiful weather outside this evening with partly cloudy skies, low humidity, and temperatures reaching the mid 70s. We still have a chance for isolated pop-up showers to develop until around sunset from a weak disturbance in the atmosphere. After that though, we should remain dry overnight. Our next chance of rain comes Wednesday afternoon, as a cold front arrives from the northwest firing up some showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder ahead of a weak line of rain along the front which arrives later in the evening.
Following the rain Wednesday, our extended forecast favors very dry weather once more! Thursday and Friday look entirely dry with lots of sunshine. Frost chances are low but still non-zero for both Wednesday night and Thursday night, however overnight lows heading into Memorial Day Weekend look to stay warm enough to avoid frost development. Current model guidance shows rain holding off until Tuesday from that tropical low pressure off of the Southeast coast which so far looks to stay south of CNY for the entire weekend.