Scattered showers coming to an end tonight

Tonight: Lingering clouds and light showers. Upper 30s.
Thursday Morning: Lingering clouds and isolated drizzle. Upper 30s.
Thursday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 40s.
Thursday Evening: Decreasing clouds. Upper 30s.
Scattered showers and mild temperatures today make way for mostly dry and cooler weather for the near future! A few lingering bands of rain moving through the area to the east this evening, and we begin to dry out tonight as temperatures only fall into the upper 30s. Misty conditions tonight for areas in higher elevations, and clouds will linger into tomorrow morning and the early afternoon. Some of these clouds could produce patchy light drizzle overnight, but nothing widespread. Temperatures tomorrow climb into the low to mid 40s.
We are barely spared from widespread rain for the next few days thanks to a Canadian high pressure moving into our area. Because of this, partly cloudy skies will be the story for Friday and Saturday. Dry weather doesn't stick around for the whole weekend though, as snow showers move in Sunday. We dry out for a short period to start the workweek next week with another rain system arriving by next Thursday.