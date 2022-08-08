Scattered showers/storms this Monday evening

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms. Lower 70s
Tuesday Morning:. Scattered showers/isolated storm. Mid 70s.
Tuesday Afternoon: Isolated shower/storm. Upper 70s.
Tuesday Evening: Partly sunny. Mid 70s.
Scattered showers and storms will move through some parts of CNY this evening. Showers/storms in the early evening could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds due to the high heat and humidity. Lack of upper level atmospheric rotation and wind speed will reduce any severe weather risk besides gusty winds. Although showers will roll through, the humidity will not break until a cold front arrives tomorrow.
Scattered showers and an isolated storm or two will continue overnight into Tuesday morning. As the cold front arrives by the mid afternoon, dew points will finally begin to lower after remaining in the upper 60s to low 70s (tropical) for the past several days. Temperatures on Tuesday are also going to be cooler, with highs in the upper 70s. Humidity and rain chances gradually lower throughout the week, with dew points likely to reach the 50s (comfortable) by the end of the week on Friday.