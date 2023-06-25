Scattered small downpours possible this Sunday evening

After starting out dry today with primarily overcast skies, sunshine has peeked through the clouds this afternoon in the Mohawk Valley as scattered small pop-up showers and storms continued to develop in higher elevations both north and south. This evening, some areas in the Mohawk Valley could see a stray brief downpour, but overall things quiet down overnight as temperatures cool down into the mid-60s.
For Monday, models disagree on the extent of rain showers, but a couple showers and thunderstorms are possible in the late morning to early afternoon. Then, as a strong front passes south of CNY, we will be monitoring how far north severe weather goes with the primary risks being gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and small hail. On and off rainfall potential will continue throughout the week as humidity continues to remain high.