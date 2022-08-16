Scattered storms continue this week

Morning: Partly sunny. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. The chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High 81.
Tonight: A pop up thunderstorm possible. Low 59.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 79. Low 57.
Seasonably warm weather continues this week with a few chances for rain. Patchy fog is possible this morning, especially in areas that saw thunderstorms yesterday. Partly sunny to start with the chance of a few thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.
Upper level low pressure will keep our weather somewhat unsettled this week. More widespread storms are possible tomorrow, with highs in the upper 70s. More scattered showers are possible on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s. The weather does look to dry out on Friday and Saturday. Turning warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s. More scattered showers and storms are possible on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the low 80s.