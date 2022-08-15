Scattered storms this week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 58.
Tuesday morning: Partly sunny. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. The chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm. High 81.
Evening: Partly sunny. A pop up thunderstorm possible. Mid 70s.
Seasonably warm weather continues this week with a few chances for rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms that have developed this afternoon are expected to weaken this evening. Mostly cloudy tonight, with patchy fog. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.
Upper level low pressure will keep our weather somewhat unsettled this week. A few pop up showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, mainly in the higher elevations. Highs in the low 80s. More widespread storms are possible on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 70s. More scattered showers are possible on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s. The weather does look to dry out on Friday and Saturday. Turning warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s. More scattered showers and storms are possible on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the low 80s.